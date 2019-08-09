Huddah Recounts Experience With Con Manager After Big Brother Africa Reality Show

Kenyan socialite turned entrepreneur Huddah Monroe has recounted being exploited by her manager after participating in Big Brother Africa back in 2013.

The Huddah Cosmetic proprietor, whose real name is Alhuda Njoroge, revealed that her then-manager used her name to enrich himself.

The lass is among Kenyans who have come out to condemn Joe Mwangi, a local manager, who allegedly conned young acrobat Wendy Waeni.

On Wednesday, the talented gymnast, who was speaking during Citizen TV’s JKL show, accused Mwangi of exploiting her.

She noted that despite performing for prominent personalities around the world, her family lives in abject poverty.

Wendy became an internet sensation after showcasing her amazing skills before President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame.

“I have performed all over the world but I’ve never gotten a penny from it and that is because of my previous manager (Joe Mwangi)” said Wendy.

Sympathising with Wendy, Huddah wrote, “I’m so heartbroken how that manager scammed that lil kid. He needs to pay up. Coz the same shit happened to me after the Big Brother Africa. My then manager was benefitting from all my deals while giving me peanuts, ” Huddah wrote on Instagram.”

The boss lady noted that after disagreeing with her selfish manager, he resorted to tarnishing her name on Facebook.

“Then when I told him off, he took over my FB page and changed everything on it and started posting shit. I’ve never gotten the page back to date. I had to leave FB and go on Twitter after building my name for so long, ” she added.

Terming Mwangi’s acts unfair, she joined the rest of Kenyans asking him to return the money to the minor.

“It’s just not fair to enrich yourself at the expense of others who are vulnerable and have nothing. Wendy is such a talented young girl. At least I was mature and a drug addict then, so nothing really mattered. She is a baby, give the girl back her money.”

Waeni story has sparked a conversation on social media with a section of netizens calling on the Directorate of Criminal Investigation to take up the matter and ensure the 14-year-old gets justice.

On his part, Mwangi has dismissed Wendy’s side of the story saying he has never accompanied her outside the country.

However, the claims have since been debunked after a video emerged of Mwangi and Wendy with president Kagement during the gymnast’s 2016 tour.

Makueni senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior, who also doubles up as a lawyer has since offered Waeni free legal representation.

