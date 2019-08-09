Huawei Launches Own OS Dubbed HarmonyOS, To Rival Android And iOS

Chinese phone maker Huawei has launched its own Operating System (OS), HarmonyOS or HongMeng in Chinese, after a strained relationship with US, resulting to threats of barring it from accessing Android OS.

The first version of the operating system according to AFP will launch later this year in Huawei’s smart screen products, before expanding across a range of smart devices including wearable technology over the next three years.

Huawei’s head of consumer business Richard Yu says that the new OS is set to “bring more harmony and convenience to the world”.

“If you’re asking when will we apply this to the smartphone, we can do it at any time. However, if we cannot use it (Android) in the future, we can immediately switch to the Harmony OS,” said Yu.

US previously blacklisted Huawei, barring American companies from selling technology products to the firm, but a three-month exemption period — which ends next week — was granted by Washington before the measure came into force.

It is reported by international media that Huawei has been working on its own operating system since 2012 as a “Plan B”.

Currently, Huawei is the most popular open source OS for smartphones, with Samsung’s Tizen barely known. iOS is exclusively for Apple devices.

