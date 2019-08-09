Govt Announces New School Opening Dates Ahead Of Census Exercise

The Ministry of Education has rescheduled opening date for all schools for term three.

In a circular directed to all Regional and County Directors of Education, Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang stated that the opening dates have been pushed forward by a week.

The schools, which were earlier scheduled to open on August 26, will now open on September 2 and close on October 25, 2019.

This is to allow the national census exercise scheduled to begin on the night of August 24 to go on smoothly.

“For the forthcoming census to be successful, it is the desire of the National Bureau of Statistics that there be minimum movements of the population so that they may get as many people as possible in conventional households,” read the circular.

According to the Kenya National Bureaue of Statistics (KNBS), the 2019 census will be the 8th exercise to be conducted in Kenya. The previous censuses were carried out in 1948, 1962, 1969, 1979, 1989, 1999 and 2009.

Here is the circular:

