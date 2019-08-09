CS Matiang’i Introduces First-Ever Female SWAT Squad In Kenya

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Friday unveiled Kenya’s first-ever female elite SWAT crew.

The team, which graduated on Friday is the first female special weapons and tactics team in the country.

Presiding over the graduation at Ng’ong, the CS acknowledged that the team of the 48 women is the first of its kind not only in Kenya but in entire Sub-Saharan Africa.

He noted: “What we have witnessed today gives us confidence as the government that we have the capacity to protect our people and secure our country.”

Matiang’i affirmed that the 48 commandos are not only ready to thwart terror attacks but can also enhance general security in the country.

The CS further assured the team of the government’s full support in their work through improved welfare, advanced training, and capacity building.

The graduation was also attended by Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai who expressed that he was impressed by the crew’s expertise noting that his office is committed to increasing the numbers in the next intake.

The 48 commandos were drawn from the Administration Police Service. After which they underwent a thorough five-month training of physical and combat drilling, which is the first phase of their 15 months-long programmes standardized training.

