DP Ruto Graces His Brother’s Dowry Negotiation In Uasin Gishu [Photos]

Deputy President William Ruto on Friday spared time to attend his brother David Ruto’s dowry negotiation in Ziwa, Uasin Gishu County.

David is marrying his long-time sweetheart Carol Kitur.

The ceremony popularly known as ‘Koito’ in Kalenjin involves negotiation of dowry by elders.

According to reports, the DP led his brother’s team in the negotiation.

In Kalenjin, the groom is usually kept away until the negotiation is complete.

Some of the leaders who accompanied the DP are Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, Soy MP Caleb Kostany and Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Shollei.

Meanwhile, Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) secretary-general Francis Atwoli on Friday paid a visit to KTN anchor Mary Kilobi’s family home to pay dowry.

Atwoli made the grand entrance on a chopper.

The two first met in 2005 when Kilobi was a student at Makerere University.

They exchanged contacts but only fell in love in 2016.

