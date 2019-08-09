DCI Launches Probe Into Wendy Waeni’s “Con” Ex-Manager Joe Mwangi 

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has on Friday announced their commencement of investigations against young Kenyan acrobat Wendy Waeni’s former manager Joe Mwangi.

Together with the Child Protection Unit, the DCI has opted to take the matter into their hands.

“Detectives from the Child Protection Unit have today commenced investigations into this matter & should ANY criminal culpability be found, appropriate legal action will be taken.

“We are grateful to all those who brought this to our attention,” the DCI tweeted.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange Wendy Waeni revealed damning details of how Joe Mwangi used her talent to enrich himself.

Wendy who was among three other talented children on the JKLive bench disclosed that despite performing for the high and the mighty across the world, her family lives in abject poverty.

Previously, the 14-year-old has performed in Germany, China, and Rwanda where she has rubbed shoulders with prominent business leaders and politicians.

“I have performed all over the world but I’ve never gotten a penny from it and that is because of my previous manager (Joe Mwangi)” Wendy stated.

The teen further divulged that Joe Mwangi even used her social media account to push for his selfish interests.

“It ‘s really so sad when people tell me I’m rude, I am a brat because I post things on Instagram which I don’t really know. I don’t have access to my social media accounts. It’s Joe Mwangi who controls them,” she narrated.

She has since replaced, Mwangi with Becky Wangari who is now her current manager.

