Court Postpones Sentencing Of Rugby Players Wanyama, Mahaga To Next Week Friday

Rugby players Frank Wanyama and Alex Olaba Mahaga will be sentenced on Friday, August 16 at 2 pm.

Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku on Thursday found the duo guilty of rape and was scheduled to sentence them today (Friday).

Ms Mutuku has however ordered that the two be held for a week pending their sentencing.

The defense argued that the sportsmen have faced public ridicule and have been forced to discontinue their education since being charged with raping singer Wendy Kemunto.

Their lawyers also told the court to take into account that when the incident took place, all parties were intoxicated.

The defense also asked for a noncustodial sentence that will help Wanyama who is under contract to play for teams in Helsinki and Philadelphia and Alex who plays for Kenya Harlequins, pursue their education and rugby careers.

Their lawyer also told the court that the defendant was at the time of the incident 24 years old and should have guided the players who at the time were 23 and 22 years of age.

But the prosecution recommended that the players be sentenced to 15 years in jail to serve as a lesson to the youths.

“It is high time rape is declared a national disaster. It will send a message to the youth that it is not cool to take advantage of another because of gender,” it said.

Kemunto, in April 2018 accused Alex and Wanyama of gang raping her at an apartment in Highrise after a night out in February.

She made the accusations via social media.

“I was slipping in and out of consciousness, maybe due to shock but I was helpless. I could not fight two men who play rugby professionally. Obviously, they were stronger, hence, I let them do whatever they wanted to do the whole night.

I could have reported the case to the police but I was in denial, shock, pain and exhausted. I did not want to report also because of the profile of one of these rugby players.”

