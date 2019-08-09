Atwoli Makes Grand Entrance As He Pays Dowry For Wife, Mary Kilobi

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) secretary general Francis Atwoli has apparently made things official with his new wife and KTN’s Swahili news anchor Mary Kilobi.

Sources privy to the details told Kahawa Tungu that the trade unionist on Friday paid a visit to the Kilobi family home to pay dowry.

Always one to go big, Atwoli made the grand entrance on a helicopter.

Read:

The lovebirds, Atwoli said in a previous interview that they met way back in 2005, when she was a student at Makerere University. She was pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in literature and Kiswahili.

Their first encounter was however at Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) in Kampala at the time. Atwoli was there for an interview.

“Someone in the newsroom alerted me that there was a Kenyan working there. Naturally, I got interested in meeting that person,” he said.

Read Also:

They exchanged contacts but only fell in love in 2016. She had initially turned down his proposal over the age gap.

“Katibu (Atwoli) is very Godly. His commitment to God really attracted me to him. I had never come across a man who fears and loves God like him. He prays every morning for all of us,” she said, adding that he “showers me with love and always shows genuine concern. He calls several times during the day to check on me. I am with him because of love, not money.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu