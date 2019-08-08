“I’ve Forgiven Diamond” Zari Says As She Blasts Him For Constantly Lying (Video)

Socialite turned businesswoman Zari Hassan has denied ever cheating on her baby daddy and Tanzanian star, Diamond Platnumz.

Speaking to Wasafi Radio, the Kanyaga star said that the mother of five was unfaithful during their four year relationship.

According to Diamond, Zari had an affair with the Nigerian powerhouse, Peter Okoye formerly of boy band P-Square.

He did not stop there. The Wasafi Classic Baby record label CEO also alleged that after having their daughter, Tiffah, Zari had relations with her personal trainer.

“Namheshimu Zari ni mzazi mwenzangu, alikuwa wife material. Alikuwa anataoka na Peter wa Psquare, niliwahi kukuta sms nikamuuliza.

“Alikuwa anachepuka pia na Trainer wake na alikua anamleta hadi kwangu, lakini sijawahi kufunguka. Na ukweli sijawahi kuachwa na Mwanamke, Ukizingua nitakupiga matukio utaondoka mwenyewe,” he said.

But according to Zari, Diamond is a deadbeat father and a big fat liar. In a candid interview with Millard Ayo, the Brooklyn College chief executive rubbished the claims. Instead she stated, she was in-love with Diamond and was involved with another man during their relationship.

“I wanted to make a long-lasting marriage with Diamond and he even knows that I did not cheat on him with any man.

I met Peter before meeting Diamond and that is when I took pictures with him which was in 2011 when I was still with Ivan [late husband] and so those pictures he posted accusing me of cheating are from back then,” she said.

She further noted that she has forgiven him and hopes his children will forgive him too.

“There is something about forgiveness and I have learned to forgive him and his mistakes because now I’m in a better place.

The children are too young now, but in future, I don’t want Tiffah to hold a grudge against her dad.”

Zari has since moved on and is married to a mystery man only known as King Bae or Mr M. Diamond on the other hand, is expecting his fourth or fifth child with Kenyan radio host Tanasha Donna.

