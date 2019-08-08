in NEWS

Wendy Waeni Reveals How Con Manager Joe Mwangi Left Family High And Dry [Video]

Wendy and Joe Mwangi [Courtesy]

Young Kenyan acrobat Wendy Waeni has revealed damning details of how her previous manager Joe Mwangi used her talent to enrich himself.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange, Wendy who was among three other talented children on the JKLive bench, disclosed that despite performing for the high and the mighty across the world, her family lives in abject poverty.

Wendy Waeni performing [Courtesy]
Previously, the 14-year-old has performed in Germany, China and Rwanda where she has rubbed shoulders with prominent business leaders and politicians.

“I have performed all over the world but I’ve never gotten a penny from it and that is because of my previous manager (Joe Mwangi)” said Wendy.

Wendy and Rwanda President Paul Kagame [Courtesy]
She revealed that her family lives in a single-room house in Huruma, Nairobi.

Wendy Waeni with ODM leader Raila Odinga [Courtesy]
Her mother sells sweets and cigarettes to fend for her family.

“My mother is really suffering. She’s working right now (10 pm). She sells sweets and cigarettes at night and we’re in this situation because of Joe Mwangi. Ever since I started performing across the globe, my mum has never gotten a single penny, ” she added.

Wendy with President Uhuru Kenyatta [Courtesy]
The teen divulged that Joe Mwangi even used her social media account to push for his selfish interests.

“It ‘s really so sad when people tell me I’m rude, I am a brat because I post things on Instagram which I don’t really know. I don’t have access to my social media accounts. It’s Joe Mwangi who controls them,” she said.

Wendy with DP William Ruto [Courtesy]
She has since replaced, Mwangi with Becky Wangari who is now her current manager.

Singer Leyla Mohammed, who last year wowed Kenyans with her rendition of ”Wimbo wa Historia‘, and Ellynane Githae, young environmentalist, also shared their inspiring stories on their passions.

Wendy’s story sparked a conversation on social media, with netizens appealing to Wendy to record a statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), hence, lead to the arrest and prosecution of Joe Mwangi.

In response, the manager, who responded to Wendy’s claims, said he has never travelled with the minor outside the country. He also denied conning her.

However, a video posted by TV47 Managing Director Eugine Anangwe, contracts Mwangi’s tour statement as he’s captured in the company of Wendy when she met President Kagame in Rwanda back in 2016.

Here are some of the reactions from netizens who followed the story.

