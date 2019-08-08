Ex-NIBS Student Suzan Makena Dies In Dubai After Leaving To Meet Unknown Person

A former NIBS college student was found dead in Dubai after leaving to meet an unknown person.

Suzan Makena, is said to have left her place of residence at around 3 am on July 31 only to be discovered dead on the same day.

Preliminary reports indicate that she slipped and fell in the sea, where her body was recovered at 8 am the same day.

“Postmortem results from Dubai police show that Suzie slipped and drowned. She was found at 8 am on July 31,” a friend only identified as Njambi said.

According to a source privy to the goings-on, the family learnt of Makena’s demise on Friday last week. She apparently left to meet someone but her phone died and was unreachable.

“Her sister, who lives in Dubai, reported the matter to agencies. Unluckily, Friday rumours spread that a woman’s body had been found at the beach,” the source is quoted by the Star.

While the family has received contradicting theories about their kin’s death, one friend in Dubai declined to comment on her death.

There have been fundraisers to help raise money to facilitate the transportation of her body. The family needs to raise at least Sh50,000 in order to bring her back home.

Makena, 22, hails from Nyeri County.

It is not yet clear when she will be laid to rest.

