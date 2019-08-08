Police Gun Down Suspected “Wakali Kwanza” Gang Member Following Bamburi Attack

Police members in Mombasa County on Wednesday night gunned down one of the suspected “wakali kwanza” gang members.

Speaking on the incident, Kisauni police boss Julius Kiragu noted that the deceased was among three members of the dreaded gang that attacked Bamburi residents on Monday night.

Additionally, he revealed that the three were cornered Wednesday night at around 8 pm at Mtopanga area where the suspect, commonly referred to as Boyka was gunned down.

The other two gang members managed to escape but officer Kiragu affirmed that a hunt has been launched in pursuit of them.

He also noted that the suspects are armed and residents are fearing for their lives as they might strike again.

On Monday night, the dreaded gang injured eleven Bamburi residents.

According to media reports, the gang attacked with machetes and other weapons.

At least 30 gangsters from the group descended upon residents around Lake View area of Bamburi, Nyali constituency.

