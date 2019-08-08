LSK President Allen Gichuhi Rubbishes Claims That Cliff Ombeta Is Not Licensed

Law Society of Kenya President Allen Gichuhi has rubbished claims by one of the society representatives in the Willie Kimani murder case that city lawyer Cliff Ombeta is not licensed to practice in the country.

On Thursday, the representative, Stephen Ongoro, told Justice Jessie Lesiit that LSK had withdrawn Ombeta’s license.

Ongoro further said that Ombeta doesn’t have enough LSK points to practise law.

However, Gichuhi has now dismissed the claims saying Ombeta has a valid practising license.

Gichuhi regretted that Ongoro had misled the court.

As earlier reported by this writer, a search on the LSK portal shows that Ombeta’s practising status is still active.

For weeks now, Ombeta, who is representing three accused person’s in lawyer Kimani’s murder case, has skipped several court sessions.

On July 12, Ombeta donned sweatpants and a cap to court, maintaining that he’ll not appear in court while he’s unwell.

He, however, declined to disclose details of his ailment.

“My ailment, in as much as the court wants to know what it is, is not in their domain. It is between me and my doctor.”

“I will not be in court on Monday, because that appointment is there and it is crucial for me and my health. I will not proceed with this matter today, I will not proceed with this matter on Monday”, the city lawyer stated.

Justice Lesiit had directed Ombeta to delegate the case to another lawyer if his condition worsens.

