Kwale MP Zulekha Visits Crèche At Parliament Buildings After Being Kicked Out Of Chambers With Her Baby

Kwale County Woman Representative Zulekha Hassan has on Thursday toured the crèche at Parliament buildings a day after she was ejected from parliament.

She was kicked out as soon after she walked in with her five-month-old baby in her arms.

Visiting the Crèche, she lamented over the lack of a room for nursing mothers in the parliament buildings.

MP brought the house to a standstill for at least 15 minutes.

At the time, on the floor was Majority Leader Aden Duale who was forced to cut short his submission on Kenya-Somalia Maritime Border Dispute Resolution debate.

According to the Garissa Town MP, Zulekha was out of order. He also demanded an explanation of how she was allowed into the chambers with a child.

The Deputy Speaker Christopher Omulele then ordered the Sergeant-at-arms to escort the lawmaker out.

Mr Omulele had a hard time controlling the MPs as some engaged in shouting matches as other pushed and shoved each other.

Women lawmakers walked out of the chambers in solidarity with Ms Hassan. They protested against how the matter was handled.

During the commotion, Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi was ejected for being disorderly.

