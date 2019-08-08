Hillary Barchok Sworn In As Bomet Governor

Former Deputy Governor Dr. Hillary Barchok has been sworn-in as Bomet Governor following the death of Dr Joyce Laboso.

Barchok takes charge as the third governor of Bomet.

The former Deputy governor is taking charge officially, despite having run the county while Ms Laboso was seeking treatment abroad before her demise.

According to his profile from the county website, Barchok, 46, has been described as a specialist in curriculum development.

He has a wealth of experience in the area of science education, having taught in High School and later at Chuka University.

Barchok later rose in ranks to the position of Dean School of Education while at the Meru-based university, before embarking on his political career.

Soon after his swearing-in, the former lecturer will be expected to name his deputy within 14 days according to an Act signed by President Uhuru in May.

The Act, which was introduced to the Senate by Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, states that should the position fall vacant, it should be filed within 14 days.

He has taken the oath even as his administration is already facing possible controversy.

This comes after pictures of a brand new high-end vehicle branded ‘GVN036B’ on Wednesday went viral with questions being raised as to why Dr. Barchok would not use the vehicles left behind by his predecessor, Dr. Joyce Laboso, who succumbed to cancer.

The new governor was hence harshly criticized as a section of p[olitical pundits termed the alleged action of buying new vehicles as an extravagance.

However, in a quick rejoinder issued on Thursday, the county government rubbished the claims that it had purchased for Dr. Barchok a new vehicle, adding that it (county) cannot even afford it.

A representative told Citizen TV that the county government had merely hired the vehicle for two days to facilitate Dr. Barchok’s Thursday inauguration and movement afterward.