Government Declares Monday A Public Holiday

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has declared Monday, August 12 a public holiday.

Kenyans will on this day mark Eid al-Adha, one of the holiest days in the Muslim calendar.

The day, also known as festival of the sacrifice, is a celebration symbolizing the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that in execrice of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government declares that Monday, the 12th August, 2019 be a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Azha,” the gazette notice reads.

