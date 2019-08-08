KPL Transfer – George Odhiambo “BlackBerry” Now A Brewer (Photos)

George Odhiambo has penned a two-year deal to join Kenyan Premier League giants Tusker FC.

Famously known as “Blackberry”, the winger move to the Brewers from city rivals Gor Mahia FC after seeing through his contract.

Odhiambo,has been with K’Ogalo since 2014 when he returned to the club from professional stints abroad.

George Odhiambo Moves To Tusker FC. [Courtesy]

Read:

In the six years he was with the record KPL holders Gor Mahia, Blackberry won five KPL titles plus numerous other accolades.

He was a core part of K’Ogalo that reached the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals last season.

Meanwhile, midfielder Humphrey Mieno has returned to Tusker after a brief stay with Ethiopian heavyweights St. George FC.

