Court Finds Rugby Players Frank Wanyama, Alex Olaba Guilty Of Rape

A court has found two rugby players; Frank Wanyama and Alex Olaba Mahaga guilty of rape.

The players were accused by singer Wendy Kemunto of repeatedly raping her in their Seefar Apartment on February 10, 2018.

“Nairobi court finds rugby players Frank Wanyama and Alex Olaba guilty of gang rape and indecent act. To be sentenced tomorrow. The duo are accused of gang raping a woman last year as Seefa Apartments, Highrise, Nairobi,” DPP said in a tweet.

Nairobi court finds rugby players Frank Wanyama and Alex Olaba guilty of gang rape and indecent act. To be sentenced tomorrow. The duo are accused of gang raping a woman last year as Seefa Apartments, Highrise, Nairobi.#SGBV_ODPP pic.twitter.com/ilApNUakZc — ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) August 8, 2019

According to Kemunto, the two gang raped her as she slipped in and out of consciousness.

Read:

She went public with the incident in April last year, in a series of Instagram posts that sent the internet into a frenzy.

“I was slipping in and out of consciousness may be due to shock but I was helpless. I couldn’t fight two men who play rugby professionally. Obviously, they were stronger hence I let them do whatever they wanted to do the whole night.

I could have reported the case to the police but I was in denial, shock, pain and exhausted. I didn’t want to report also because of the profile of one of these rugby players.”

Read Also:

On his part, Wanyama said that she (Kemunto) was trying to extort him but never Olaba.

The players, while appearing before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi in 2018 denied the charge and were released on bail.

They will be sentenced on Friday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu