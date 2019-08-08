Gatundu North Ex-MP Clement Waibara Slapped, Injured By Traffic Police Officer

Former Gatundu North Member of Parliament (MP) Clement Waibara was on Wednesday evening allegedly slapped and injured by a traffic police officer.

According to the former legislature, the incident happened as he approached the officer seeking directions to the Kenyatta National Hospital. (KNH)

At the time, Mr Waibara was being driven by his wife from work in Ongata Rongai when they decided to stop near the T-Mall roundabout at the junction of Lang’ata Road and Mbagathi Way to ask the police for directions.

In the police report recorded at the Lang’ata Police Station, it is noted that the officer then began slapping the politician in the face and pushing him aside instead of assisting him, thereby causing him injuries on his left eye and cheek.

Waibara stated: “It was at night and I was heading from work towards Kenyatta National Hospital when I saw a police officer and decided to ask for directions. I stopped the car by the roadside and called the officer who was busy directing traffic but he did not hear.”

It was when he alighted his vehicle to approach the officer for assistance that he began slapping him.

Speaking to Nation, the former MP stated: “He hit me several times and did not bother to listen to me.”

He told the media station that he was rescued from the scene by another traffic officer.

The politician noted that he has since received treatment and reported the matter, however, he did not divulge whether he will press charges against the said officer.