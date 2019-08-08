in BUSINESS, NEWS

DPP Noordin Haji Orders Arrest Of Africa Spirits Directors Over Tax Evasion

169 Views

dpp, savula
DPP NOORDIN HAJI. / COURTESY

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has ordered for the arrest and arraignment of nine directors of the Africa Spirits Ltd/ WOW Beverages Ltd to face tax evasion and money laundering charges.

In a statement, Haji said that the companies have evaded taxes amounting to Ksh41 million between 2014 to 2019.

Among those set to be arrested include the directors of WOW Beverages Humphrey Kariuki Ndegwa, Robert Thinji Murithi and Stuar Gerald Herd, the directors of Africa Spirits Ltd Peter Njenga Kuria and Geffrey Kaaria Kinoti.

Read: Aly Khan Satchu’s TV Show Halted As Insider Trading Scandal Bites On

Others include the assistant production manager at Africa Beverages Ltd Sethu Prabhu, shift manager Mr Simon, tax manager for the two companies Mr Kepha Githu Gakure and a driver Mr Eric Mulwa Nzomba.

Humphrey Kariuki.. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]
The nine were busted with a trailer carrying 80 drums of uncustomed ethanol in their premises in Thika.

In addition, the multi-agency team found counterfeit excise stamps amounting to 880 reels each. Further, there were found 41,703 cartons containing 1,231,090 assorted alcoholic drinks affixed with counterfeit excise stamps.

Read: 200Kgs Of Buffalo Meat Nabbed On Transit To Burma Market, Nairobi

Further investigations revealed that the owners had tampered with the production system at the Africa Spirits Limited factory plant that led to the submission of false declarations to the Kenya Revenue Authority.

The government gets about Sh200 in tax from a litre of ethanol, the main ingredient of alcoholic beverages.

However, for every 20,000 litres of smuggled ethanol, the government loses about Ksh4 million.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.
Email: mulifranc2@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

george odhiambo

KPL Transfer – George Odhiambo “BlackBerry” Now A Brewer (Photos)
matiang'i

CS Matiang’i Vows To Apply ‘Unprecedented Pressure’ To Crush Wakali Kwanza Group