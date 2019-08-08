Detectives Shoot Dead Kiambu Armed Robber At Hideout

An armed robber terrorizing the people of Kiambu was on Thursday shot dead by the Special Crime Prevention Unit detectives.

In a tweet, the DCI said that Gitau Kimani was caught up with at his hideout in Kariobangi South near Dr Mwenje school.

“Notorious armed robber; David Gitau KIMANI who has been terrorizing residents of Tigoni, Kiambu was today morning shot dead by #SCPU Detectives after his Hide Out in Kariobangi South was uncovered following intelligence from the Public. #Pistol with 18 Rounds of Ammos recovered,” DCI said in a tweet.

Kimani was in a rental house in the company of an unidentified woman who was also fatally injured during the shoot out.

According to the DCI, the deceased was ordered to open the door but declined. He then fired 8 rounds prompting the officers to fire back.

“Gitau, who was in a rental house near Dr. Mwenje Sch with an unidentified female, was ordered to Open the Door & Surrender for arrest. Defying it, he fired 8 Rounds prompting the officers to fire back. As a result, the two were fatally injured,” DCI continued.

It is then that the fatalities occurred.

A pistol with 18 rounds of ammunition was recovered at the scene.

