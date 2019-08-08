Court Upholds Ruling Blocking Waititu From Accessing Office

The High Court has on Thursday upheld the ruling that blocked Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu from accessing the county office.

Issuing the ruling, Justice Ngenye Macharia also declined to review his bail terms in the Ksh588 million corruption case against the county chief.

Justice Macharia ruled: “I find no illegality in the order of trial Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi in ordering Waititu not to set foot in the Kiambu County offices pending hearing and determination of the case… The bail of 15 million shillings was also appropriate.”

In his ruling, the judge noted that allowing the governor and his co-accused to access the county offices would be absurd and a “mockery to the constitution.”

“In as much as they are innocent it will be a mockery to our constitution with such people if allowed to continue with dealing with the county jobs,” the judge noted.

Additionally, Justice Macharia affirmed that the bail terms granted by the lower court were reasonable, as charges against the governor are “grave and require stringent bail terms.”

“It was reasonable for the lower court to issue the conditions… charges facing him are grave and stringent bail terms must be attached,” ruled the court.

However, the judge was haste to note that barring the governor from accessing his office does not amount to his removal.

The court, however, allowed Governor Waititu a single day to pick his personal belongings from his Kiambu town office, but under supervision by the investigating officer.

