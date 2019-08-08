Cliff Ombeta Is Not Licensed To Practice Law, LSK Representative Says

The Law Society of Kenya representative Stephen Ongoro has said lawyer Cliff Ombeta is not licensed to practise law in the country.

Appearing before justice Jessie Lesiit on Thursday, Ongoro said LSK has been following closely on the Willie Kimani’s murder trial and Ombeta’s certificate had been withdrawn.

He further added that Ombeta doesn’t have enough LSK points to practise law.

However, Ombeta’s lawyer, Doreen Kali, told the court that her client has a valid license.

The criminal lawyer is widely known for representing suspects in high-profile murder cases.

Recently he indicated that he handles the matters because he’s a brave person; one not afraid of the system.

“I have been threatened for more than 15 years so that is water under the bridge, nobody has ever carried out their threats, so I’m not afraid of the system and the authority. I always have my facts right,” Ombeta told a local media.

Contrary to Ongoro’s revelations in court, a search on the LSK portal showed that Ombeta’s practising status is still active.

However, his Continuous Professional Development (CPD) points for 2019 are 0 as indicated by the LSK representative.

According to LSK CPD Program is mandated with the responsibility of ensuring continuous professional learning for all Advocates in Kenya after they are admitted to the Bar. All Advocates practicing in Kenya are required to attend the sessions.

For weeks now, Ombeta, who is representing three accused person’s in lawyer Kimani’s murder case, has skipped several court sessions.

On July 12, Ombeta donned sweatpants and a cap to court, maintaining that he’ll not appear in court while he’s unwell.

He, however, declined to disclose details of his ailment.

“My ailment, in as much as the court wants to know what it is, is not in their domain. It is between me and my doctor.”

“I will not be in court on Monday, because that appointment is there and it is crucial for me and my health. I will not proceed with this matter today, I will not proceed with this matter on Monday”, the city lawyer stated.

Justice Lessit had directed Ombeta to delegate the case to another lawyer if his condition worsens.

