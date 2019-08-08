MP Babu Owino Wants Drug Dealers Supplying Cocaine, Heroin To Pupils Arrested

Embakasi East member of Parliament Babu Owino wants four drug dealers arrested.

In a letter dated August 8, the legislator urges DCI George Kinoti to bring to book Steve Oduk, Innocent Samba, Betty and Abby Hera.

According to Babu, the four have been supplying drugs; cocaine and heroin to school going children.

The buyers are most pupils from Kilimani Primary School.

In the letter copied to the president, deputy president and inspector general of police he accused Oduk and Samba of selling drugs and human trafficking as well.

Oduk, in particular, is said to have at some point kidnapped and hid a child at a house in Ngong.

The first time MP further notes that Oduk is also a con who steals from unsuspecting locals and internationals in the name of an “investment scheme.”

