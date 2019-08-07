in NEWS

Kwale MP Zulekha Hassan Ejected From Parliament After Walking In With A Baby

zulekha hassan
[Courtesy]

A female member of parliament was on Wednesday asked to leave the National Assembly after she walked in with a child in her arms.

Kwale Woman Representative Zulekha Hassan brought business to a stand still for at least 15 minutes.

On the floor was Majority Leader Aden Duale who was forced to cut short his submission on Kenya-Somalia Maritime Border Dispute Resolution debate.

zulekha hassan
Kwale Woman Representative Zulekha Hassan kicked out of National Assembly.
According to the Garissa Town MP, Zulekha was out of order. He also demanded an explanation on how she was allowed into the chambers with a child.

The Deputy Speaker Christopher Omulele then ordered the Sergeant-at-arms to escort the lawmaker out.

Mr Omulele had a hard time controlling the MPs as some engaged in shouting matches as other pushed and shoved each other.

Women lawmakers walked out of the chambers in solidarity with Ms Hassan. They protested against how the matter was handled.

During the commotion, Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi was ejected for being disorderly.

