Woman Safely Gives Birth In Taxi On Her Way To Hospital (Video)

A woman on Tuesday gave birth in an Uber Taxi while on her way to the hospital.

The unidentified woman was according to her colleague at a micro-finance institution on her way to Nairobi West hospital when her condition worsened.

She had apparently complained of stomach pains when she asked to leave.

It was after hailing a taxi that the labour pains increased significantly prompting the taxi driver identified as Nelson Munene to stop and ask for help.

They stopped outside Nation Centre along Kimathi Street.

Women who got to the scene covered the car windows while medics from Meridian Hospital helped with the delivery.

