Victor Wanyama Sues Menengai Group Over Image Rights

Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama has reportedly sued Menengai Oil Refineries over image rights infringement.

The Harambee Stars skipper is understood to have filed a case at the Milimani Law courts on Wednesday, August 7, seeking compensation for copyright infringement.

In the run up to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Menengai Group twitter handle put out a tweet which included images of Wanyama, Ovella Ochieng’ and Michael Olunga.

Read:

According to Wanyama’s legal team, the tweet was promotional and not intended to to rally fans support behind them or the national team an therefore was in breach of his image rights.

The tweet read, “If you believe it, you can do it, we at the Menengai would like to wish our boys all the best in the Africa Cup of Nations.”

If you believe it, you can do it. We at Menengai would like to wish our boys all the best in the #AfricaCupOfNations. From #TheHeartOfGoodLiving, we believe in you! pic.twitter.com/yc4iyuwNtI — Menengai Group (@MenengaiOil) June 21, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu