President Uhuru’s Detailed Family Link To Jamaica Discovered

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is on a three-day state visit to Jamaica, on Tuesday, mentioned to his host that he has a direct connection to the Carribean nation.

Speaking during his speech, Uhuru noted that he has a connection with the country in what left Kenyans confused at what exactly he meant by his statement.

He noted: “I can confirm given the fact that my wife’s brother’s mother comes from Jamaica and lived all her life in Kenya.”

In so many ways, the President left Kenyans to think through his link to Jamaica which in other words he meant to express that his mother-in-law is a Jamaican.

Kenyans on social media, however, used the statement to troll the President who was accompanied on the visit by the first lady Margaret Kenyatta.

As expected, that would not be a statement to be easily let go as Citizen went ahead to dig out the Commander-In-chief’s real connection to Jamaica.

Despite being discovered that the relation the First Family shares with Jamaica is not as he put it, it was indeed noted that there exists a link.

Uhuru’s younger brother, Muhoho Kenyatta’s wife ‘s mother was a Jamaican.

Mama Norma Florienta Kanja who died on August 16, 2018, was mother-in-law to President Kenyatta’s younger brother, Muhoho. She was the wife of the late Jimmy Kanja.

According to an obituary published upon her death, Norma, 83, was the daughter of the late Rupert and the late Loretta Forbes, sister of Valerie Afflick, the late Doreen Nesbitt, and the late Carlton Forbes of Kingston, Jamaica.

At the time, President Uhuru mourned her as a “wonderful human being.

“As we have all heard, she was a wonderful human being and we can testify to that fact. Mama Norma Kanja lived her life well and has left an enduring legacy which should be emulated,” President Kenyatta stated.

As it stands, despite the President being the recent victim of netizens trolling, he indeed was right albeit the mix-up of the truth.

