Finnish Coach Steven Pollack Arrives In Nairobi To Take Over At Gor Mahia (Photos)

New Gor Mahia coach Steven Pollack has arrived in the country from Finland.

Pollack, 58, touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport shortly after 2.00pm.

He will takeover from Turkish Cypriot Hasan Oktay, who resigned on Tuesday citing personal matters.

The former Asante Kotoko manager will watch the team as they take on Police FC in a friendly match at Camp Toyoyo on Wednesday morning.

Pollack’s immediate assignment will be to guide Gor Mahia past Black Eagles of Burundi in the CAF Champions League preliminary round starting with the first leg away in Bujumbura on Sunday.

