Stakeholders Want Nzoia Sugar Board Disbanded As Woes Escalate

Bungoma leaders and farmers now want Nzoia Sugar Company board dissolved for failing to rescue the company from financial woes.

According to reports by a local publication, the board members are accused of embezzling funds from the company without looking for ways to turn around the miller from loss making.

For instance, the board under the chairmanship of former Webuye MP Joash Wamangoli meets three times in a month, and each time they withdraw Ksh5 million for allowances from the company accounts.

Bungoma governor Wycliffe Wangamati and Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi, according to the paper, are on the forefront to see the board ousted. According to the leaders, a new board will come up with fresh ideas that will turn around things at the company.

The board recently appointed Michael Makokha as the managing director, following the death of Michael Kulundu who had replaced Godfrey Wanyonyi. Wanyonyi was sent packing after being arrested and charged with corruption.

“After failing to pay farmers and now the workers’ salaries the board ought to have honourably resigned. Because they have opted to hang on, they should be disbanded,” said Wamunyinyi.

The leaders are also wary that a foreign investor could be brought in to manage affairs at the company, which could make things worse.

However, the chairman of the board says that the leaders, especially Wamunyinyi have been against his appointment from the start.

“The MP (Wamunyinyi) is my relative and a member of my Bakimweyi clan but he continues pleading with the government to fire me. He is my son but he doesn’t respect me,” he said.

Other board members include Karen Kandie, Tom Ipomayi, Stephen Kisaka, Mary Makokha, Patrick Musumba, Alice Wanja, Ann Omotho, Hilary Chagwo, Zachayo Magara, Richard Njomba and Stephen Ikikii.

