“Unaolewa Na DJ Ukule Mixtape,” Size 8 Recounts Being Ridiculed For Marrying DJ Mo

Gospel singer Linet Masiro Munyali popularly known by her stage moniker Size 8 has recounted being ridiculed for marrying Crossover 101 DJ Mo.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Size 8 revealed that the NTV DJ, whose real name is Samwel Muraya, was still struggling when they got married in 2013 and her friends often looked down upon him.

The Pale Pale hitmaker revealed that a lot has changed and now DJ Mo can afford most of the things she often desired.

During her birthday on Sunday, the showbiz DJ got his wife a high-end spa and barbershop.

According to Size 8, she has always longed to have one of her own, “God is a God of many wonders…… imagine I got to officially open my own new Nail spa and barbershop on my birthday @friends_nail_parlour_barber … This looks like a dream to me coz just the other day I was borrowing weaves from people so as to shoot my music videos when I started off. Guys look at God who be like God. I will love God and serve Him forever.”

Read: Size 8 Shows Off Blossoming Baby Bump While On Birthday Getaway (Video)

Heaping DJ Mo with praises, the singer said she is grateful for the far they have come.

“To my love @djmokenya thank you for this waaaaaaaa na when we got married I was told ” unaolewa DJ ukule mixtape” walikudharau swity coz that time you hard not made so much progress but now look at what I’ve received from you thank you darling ❤❤❤❤😍😍😍😍🥰🥰😍🥰😍 I pray to love you the best way possible. Thank you my love,” Size 8 wrote.

The mother of one advised women to avoid sponsors and practice patience as it will one day pay off.

“To all the DJs out there don’t let anyone put you down coz of your profession. Ladies that guy in your life may not be rich now but you never know the future, never dismiss him coz of money or status pray and see him in the spirit coz he might be the future billionaire. Wachana na ma sponsors.”

Judging from the recent pictures and videos the singer has shared online from her birthday getaway, the couple is expecting their second child.

Read Also: Size 8, Dj MO Show Off New Lavington Home (Photos)

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu