Police Officer To Be Charged After Attacking Colleague, Aiding Escape Of Suspect

A police officer is set to be arraigned after he allegedly shot at a colleague on Tuesday evening around the Kariokor roundabout.

According to a police report, Constable Abel Musati attached to Kamukunji Police Station attacked Hillary Korir, a traffic officer.

Korir was surveilling the area near Starehe Boys Centre on General Waruinge road when he arrested a driver who was driving without a license.

Read:

It is the that he ordered the motorist to head to Pangani Police Station for further questioning.

The unidentified driver made a call to a Musati who accosted the two at the roundabout claiming to be the owner of the car.

He was wielding an AK-47. He ordered Korir to alight while urging the driver to flee the scene.

Read Also:

The suspect then allegedly opened fire in an attempt to shoot Korir. He fired one round of 7.62mm special ammunition but missed the target.

According to Nairobi Police Boss Phillip Ndolo, the suspect was arrested. He insisted that they are still looking for the driver.

Detectives who visited the scene of incident recovered one spent cartridge.

Musati is in police custody and is set to be charged with attempted murder, aiding a detained person to escape and allowing a PSV to operate without a license.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu