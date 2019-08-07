CS Balala Orders KWS To Repossess Private Warehouses In Syokimau Park Land

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has ordered the Kenya Wild Services (KWS) to immediately stop the encroachment of the land between Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and Nairobi National Park in Syokimau by private developers.

The developers had begun setting up warehouses in the area.

Reiterating that the land belongs to the government, the CS directed KWS director-general John Waweru to take possession of it and erect a perimeter fence around the property.

“We have noticed some people are putting up godowns on a 1.6 kilometre stretch behind Syokimau train terminus on the western boundary of the park. The director-general should investigate and give recommendations on actions needed to remedy the situation,” said Balala.

The CS further directed Waweru to investigate the activities by the private developers and report forthwith.

The launch of the Nairobi Inland depot in 2018 has encouraged private investors to set up godowns in the area.

Balala warned the public that no encroachment will be allowed in National parks and Game Reserves across the country.

“Any attempt to tamper with the designated boundaries or areas will be dealt with firmly, as per the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, 2013,” he stated.

If the directive is implemented, investors who had already set up warehouses in Syokimau are set to count losses.

This won’t be the first time state agencies are bringing down structures in Syokimau and Kyangombe area.

In 2011, the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) brought down mansions which were said to be encroaching on airport land. The owners of the structures were never compensated.

