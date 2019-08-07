Jimmy Gait Asks For Prayers As He Plans To Travel To India For A “Serious” Operation (Video)

Gospel musician Jimmy Gait has revealed that he has been battling a rare condition, which he is now required to undergo a “serious” operation for in India.

Speaking in a video which he uploaded on Youtube, the Furi Furi Dance singer noted that the medical condition is the reason why he has been absent on his social media platforms for the last three months.

Disclosing that he has been in and out of hospital seeking treatment, the frail musician added that his doctors advised him to travel to India for specialized treatment.

Read: Gospel Artist Jimmy Gait Receives Threats From Twin Sisters Looking To Marry Him

He stated: “I know for a long time I have not been able to talk to you, I’ve not been on social media for maybe three months, and a lot of people have been wondering Gait alienda wapi…

“I have not been well, I have been battling a condition and gone to quite a number of hospitals and it has been decided that I have to go out of the country for special treatment and medical attention,” he explains.

Despite not disclosing what condition he has been battling, Gait has called on his fans to offer prayers for him as he seeks further treatment.

He implored his fans: “If you are my fan if you believe in me, if I have blessed you in any way through my music, speaking or through anything I have done its time for me to seek your support. Say a prayer for me, it will go a long way.”

Read also: Publicity Stunt? Jimmy Gait Turned Down After Proposing To Girlfriend

Adding that he will be traveling to India in the course of the week, Gait promised to keep his fans updated on his medical progress.

After outpouring messages of goodwill, he expressed his gratitude to his fans stating that he is “stronger.”

“Thanks a lot for all the support you guys are offering me, am truly grateful and stronger to know that I have people that care about me! It goes a long way! The state of my mind right now is paramount to a successful surgery and recovery! I shall keep you posted on every move. I totally love you all, from my heart!”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu