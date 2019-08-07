Former KRA Boss John Njiraini Withdraws From Race To Succeed Swazuri At NLC

Former Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) commissioner general John Njiraini has withdrawn from the race to succeed former National Land Commission chairman Mohammed Swazuri.

In a letter addressed to the selection panel, Njiraini said that he had withdrawn to pursue personal interests.

“I wish to communicate my decision to withdraw as candidate for the position of Chairperson of the National Land Commission in order to pursue other interests. I wish to thank you and other panel members for having granted me the opportunity to present my ideas on how this important national institution can be transformed through the injection of a fresh leadership dynamic,” wrote Njiraini in the letter dated August 6.

Those remaining in the battle now include Mwenda Makatimo, former legislators Humphrey Njuguna (Gatanga), Esther Murugi (Nyeri Town) and Tiyah Galgalo Ali (Isiolo Woman Representative).

Read: Former KRA Boss John Njiraini Among 11 Shortlisted For NLC Chairman Position

Others include Gerishom Otachi, Hussein Farah, Naomi Wagereka, Paul Wambua, Patrick Adolwa, Robert Kilimo and Mwenda Kiambi.

Njiraini retired from KRA in June, and his candidature has severally been ridiculed by Kenyans who saw it as greed for the former taxman.

Here’s Njiraini’s letter:-

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu