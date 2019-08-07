“Vera Why Did You Lie To Us?” Fans React After Otile Shares Photo In A Jacuzzi

A photo of Kenyan R&B singer Otile Brown has sparked a conversation on social media with netizens telling off ex-lover Vera Sidika for ‘wrongly’ embarrassing the star after their bitter fallout.

In the picture, which was taken in Bahrain, a country in the Middle East, shorts-clad Otile, is captured relaxing in a jacuzzi staring at the waters with breakfast beside him.

Hawk-eyed netizens were quick to notice his protruding ‘manhood.’

Last year, days after their break-up, Vera embarrassed the Chaguo La Moyo hitmaker on her Instagram account saying he couldn’t satisfy her.

Vera said Otile was not good enough or big enough for her.

The Mimi crooner claimed that Otile’s male organ was so small that it never once made her “sing.” In fact, so bad was their sex life that she had to masturbate right after he was done.

Otile has since moved on with an Ethiopian beauty called Nabayet. On the other hand, Vera is also dating Tanzanian hunk Jimmy Chanza, a doctor by profession.

Following the Wednesday post, followers thronged the comment section accusing Vera of lying.

Here are some of the reactions:

@beatiekush: So vera lied to us na venye uko loaded….

@joeljoel879: Kwa haraka haraka vile nimeona iyo picha kumbe vera alidanganya

@dorcasjoseph7: Vera why did you lie to us, all i can see here is a loaded machine

@immaculatawavinyaa: Vera alikuwa anatudanganya kumbe

@anti.virus: Kuna kamawe kametokezea kwa boxer, katoe

@beatiekush: 🤣🤣🤣 the very first thing I saw Aki macho hayana pazia lol

