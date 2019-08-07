Diamond Platnumz Now Looking For His “Missing” 7-Year-Old Son

Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) boss Diamond Platnumz has revealed that he is currently searching for his first-born whom he fathered seven years ago.

According to the Tanzanian bongo star, he sired the boy with a lady from Mwanza while he was still an upcoming artist.

Speaking to Vlogger Mrisho Mpoto on his Kaa Hapa channel, Diamond, who was initially believed to have four children narrated that efforts to find the child’s mother have been futile.

The Kanyaga crooner noted that his “missing” son was born when he had just started dating Tanzanian socialite and actress Wema Sepetu.

He stated: “So far nina watoto watatu ijapokuwa naweza nikawa na watoto wanne kwa sababu nina mtoto wangu alikuaga Mwanza, mamake hakunipaga.

“Ni zamani kidogo nafikiri kipindi kile kile naanzana na Wema,” he told.

He further revealed that despite having never met his first-born child, he has been told that he currently resides in Japan.

“Hata sikuambiwa jina, nilitakiwa nionane nae ila mamake akawa ananikwepesha…nikawa najaribu kumrequest nikawa nampigia mama mtu akawa hataki sijui kwa sababu gani mimi simuelewi.

“Kuna siku nilikutana naye, nilikuwa niko Mwanza nikamwambia basi mlete mwanangu nimwone, nikaambiwa amepelekwa Japan sijui na bibi yake. Kwa hiyo huyo ndiye anayetakiwa kuwa first born wangu, sasa hivi anatakiwa awe na miaka saba,” he concluded.

Diamond’s current fiancee and Kenyan radio presenter Tanasha Donna is heavily pregnant and is due to give birth to the singer’s fourth child.

He also has two children with Ugandan flashy businesswoman Zari Hassan and another one with Tanzanian socialite and designer Hamisa Mobetto.

