DCI Arrest Five Suspected To Have Stolen Goods Worth Ksh2 Million In Makuyu

/Courtesy

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested five people suspected to have stolen goods worth over Ksh2 million.

According to the detectives, the five stole 387 bales of Cornstar flour from the Cornstar Maize Millers in Makuyu.

The five suspects include Duncan Kihumba (41), Stephen Ng’ang’a (39), Patrick Mwangi (38), Anthony Kimani (23) and Edward Mwangi (34).

They are currently in police custody awaiting their arraignment.

The DCI further noted that the suspects will be charged with robbery with violence and the recovered will be used as exhibits during prosecution.

Three other suspects connected to the robbery had reportedly earlier been arrested and charged.

 

