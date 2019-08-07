Businessman Chris Kirubi Flown to USA for Further Treatment as Condition Worsened

Businessman Chris Kirubi was flown to the USA on Saturday when his condition worsened.

According to sources close to his family, the businessman has not been feeling so well lately forcing him to be re-admitted in the expensive USA hospital he has been attending.

As his condition worsened, the businessman has been facing challenges running Capital FM where employees have openly taken the opportunity to loot its coffers. Within a short period, the businessman has been forced to fire two CEOs who have been variously blamed for financial impropriety at the Capital FM Group.

First, it was Cyrus Kamau who was shown the door then recently, Somoina Kimojino was forced out after being accused of overseeing the fraud through the Koroga Festival events.

Capital FM Group has not seen good times since the start of the illness of Chris Kirubi.

Already, Kirubi’s daughter MaryAnne Musangi has not managed to stabilise things sources close to Capital FM indicating that the Kirubi family want to dispose of Capital FM. The challenge is that they are quoting Ksh 900 million as the buying price, a figure industry insiders believe to be outrageous.

Sources close to Chris Kirubi and his family indicate that the businessman has transferred most of his businesses to an entity within government.

This is the second time in one year where Chris Kirubi is being flown to the US for treatment. he was first flown to the county in August 2018.

