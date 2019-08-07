State House Intruder Brian Bera Wants Father Barred From Interfering With His Life

State House intruder Brian Kibet Bera on Wednesday appeared before court asking to be forgiven and released.

According to the fifth year JKUAT student, he no longer wants to be in his father’s care (David Bera) because he is old enough. He in fact urged the court to bar his father from interfering with his life.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, Bera, 25, said the threatening messages made to the president were meant to save thousands of jobless youths.

The Mechanical Engineering student also insisted on being let go, maintaining that he “can kill” the doctors and police within his reach.

However, Mr Andayi ordered that Bera remains in a mental facility for the next two months as he is not ready to take a plea.

“The accused still requires medical attention and therefore he is still not fit to take a plea,” Mr Andayi said.

He will appear in court on October 9.

In June the student was shot while trying to gain access into the House on the hill.

His father in an interview with Citizen TV said that his son started developing a “weird” character in his third year of study.

“He, however, developed a character that is unlike him in his 3rd year…he isolated himself most of the time…he withdrew himself from, from his family, from everybody….that is when the sickness started,” he said.

