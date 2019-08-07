“I’m Done!” – Bahati’s Wife Diana Says On Birthing Third Child

Days after gospel singer Bahati treated his wife Diana Marua to a lavish baby shower, the beauty has revealed that she is not looking forward to giving birth to another child.
The couple is expecting their second child in a few days time.
Diana was responding to a post by Winnie Shareefa who was the emcee of the Saturday colourful event that went down in a city hotel.
Shareefa had posted pictures from the invite-only event, thanking the couple for the opportunity to host the ceremony. She went ahead to request for a repeat next year.
“I couldn’t be more happier and proud of you guys! I’m overjoyed and still in awe that you guys trusted me enough to host @diana_marua baby shower. It was such an amazing baby shower! Please Dee, I want a repeat next year 😂 so please, you know what to do😂!! Cc_ @bahatikenya I LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH! Congratulations on your baby boy! 🎉”
In a quick rejoinder, Diana said she is done!
“A repeat of whose baby shower? 😂😂😂 pengine sasa u’host ya @d_eimos 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I’m done 🤸♂️ @winnie_shareefa.”
This is not the first time Diana is revealing that she is not ready for a third child.
In June, the lass disapproved Bahati’s request for more children.
“You will Finish me oooh!!! Ati @bahatikenya Still wants a Third Child after this Pregnancy, Someone support me by Commenting a big “NO” 🙆♀️, ” Diana stated.
The couple has a daughter, Heaven Bahati, and their adopted child Morgan.
