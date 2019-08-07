Arsenal Rejects Everton’s Ksh3.7 Billion Bid For Alex Iwobi

Arsenal have rejected a Ksh3.7 billion bid from Everton for midfielder Alex Iwobi, Sky Sports News reports.

The 23-year-old is under contract at the Emirates until 2022 and made 35 Premier League appearances last season, scoring three goals and assisting seven.

However, Sky sources understand Everton are expected to return with an improved offer before the transfer window closes at 5pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Everton have ended efforts to sign Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

