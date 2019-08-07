Over 140 Candidates Eyeing Kenya Pipeline MD Position

At least 141 candidates have expressed interest on the position of the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) managing director that was advertised last month.

The position was left vacant following the arrest of the then MD Joe Sang, who was charged in connection with the Ksh1.9 billion Kisumu Oil Jetty scandal. Hudson Andambi took over in an acting capacity after the arrest in December 2018. KPC Chairman John Ngumi is a state witness in the case.

“KPC offers a competitive remuneration package in line with public service guidelines. The appointment will be for a contractual period of three years, renewable once for a similar period of time subject to satisfactory performance and delivery of set performance targets and outcomes,” the ad read in part.

Andambi’s term as an acting MD will expire in October, which could leave the scandal-riddled company without a substantive MD.

“The managing director’s term expired in April and we have an acting MD to be in place until October. At the same time we have been putting together the terms for the new CEO and they are ready. We will be going to the market shortly for an MD. We want to advertise in July and conclude the process in October,” said Ngumi a while ago.

Before Sang, the firm was led by Flora Akoth who was at the helm for one year before she was sent on compulsory leave.

She had succeeded Charles Tanui in 2015 who was unceremoniously flushed out over a Ksh29 million tender.

Tanui was handed a baton by Selest Kilinda in May 2013, who was also scandalously sent packing over a Ksh647 scandal involving the supply of Hydrant pit valves used in aircraft fueling at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Before her, George Okungu was at the helm up to 2009, Dr Shem Ochuodho up to 2005, Dr Linus Cheruiyot up to 2004 and Ezekiel Komen.

