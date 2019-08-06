in ENTERTAINMENT

Zari Explains Why King Bae’s Wedding Band Keeps On Changing (Photos)

Socialite turned businesswoman Zari Hassan is displeased with people constantly poking their noses in her business especially involving her husband.

Hawk-eyed netizens have realized that Mr M otherwise known as King Bae wears different rings on his wedding finger.

Explaining herself however, Mrs M said that her spouse had two wedding bands made; one for casual occasions and the other for formal wear.

“Tell them not to worry KingBae doesn’t exit, why make stress now? Anyways like we always going to be a lil extra extra. He has 2 bands one for formal wear and other for casual. Since its there business to know in order to reduce the Zari given headaches…embwa ezo. Enaku eziliko eyokya lumode,” Zari wrote on Instagram.

 

The mother of five got married to the man she has in the past described as her best-friend on July 18 at a private function.

The news was shared by her friend, Zodwa Mkandla with a video showing off Zari’s ring.

“It is done guys,” Zodwa captioned it.

 

It is done guys @zarithebosslady

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn College director is celebrating her daughter with Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz, Tiffah’s fourth birthday.

Her father, though absent, wished his daughter a happy birthday via Instagram.

“Daddy loves you,” he wrote.

