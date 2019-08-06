Woman Arraigned In Court For Stripping Naked To Get Director’s Attention At Wilson Airport

A woman, Dorcus Nduku, was arraigned at the Kibera law courts for allegedly causing disturbance at Wilson Airport after she stripped naked to get the attention of director and owner of the Kenya Aeronautical College.

Nduku claimed that the said director was her lover and that the complainant had made her to be lieve that she was his wife for close to 13 years.

Court documents revealed that as police and security guards tried to get Nduku off the property, she took off her clothes, remaining only in her underwear. She also started shouting.

On her part Nduku said that she went to the college on an invite of the director Sam Aketch,Nduku said she had text messages to show how the complainant had had seduced her.

“I have messages on my phone showing how he seduced me and invited me to visit him at the college, then when I reached there, security guards and the police denied me access. I was sent away under his instructions,” she told Kibera senior principal magistrate Derrick Kuto.

Nduku pleaded the court for leniency stating that she was a single motherand a maize hawker in the CBD. She said that her ‘husband ‘ had changed after they had disagreed in July.

She was released her on Sh20,000 bond or Sh5,000 bail with the surety of the same amount and a credible contact person.

