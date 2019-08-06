Singer Vivian Speaks On Being Physically, Sexually Abused By Influential Men In Showbiz

Kenya’s songbird Vivian has opened up on the struggles she has had to endure as a female artist in the music industry.

The Talk To Me singer noted that she has come a long way and she is just getting started.

Narrating her journey, Vivian stated that she was once a hawker before she became a musician and a lot of things happened before her name was recognized in the music industry.

She further exclaimed that she was physically and sexually abused by “influential men” in the industry before she became the songstress she is today.

The musician, who is currently in the United States of America (USA) for a show encouraged her fellow female artists never to give up and to always keep trying.

Posting she stated: “Many female acts give up before time! Please kujeni kwa hii kona I need to tell you it’s not yet time to throw in that towel.. Bado masaa….

“Everyone who told you you’re not good enough will watch you living your best life. Mimi nilikuwa hawker ; I have been physically and sexually taken advantage of by influential men in this business but here I am stronger than I ever thought I could be. Still pushing and staying greatful all the while!”

She went ahead to thank her DJ boyfriend, Sam for being her “special man.”

