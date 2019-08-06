AIDS Researcher Sobbie Mulindi Succumbs To Cancer At 70

University of Nairobi (UoN) lecturer and Aids researcher Sobbie Mulindi has succumbed to cancer at the age of 70.

He is a former Deputy Director of the National Aids Control Council (2008-2014) and has been battling the disease since 2017.

Mulindi worked as a senior lecturer in the psychiatry department at UoN. He was also the chairman of the Nairobi Hospice, a charitable organisation that was established in 1988.

In his condolence message to the family, Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi said that Mulindi will be remembered for his fight against Aids.

“He shall notably be remembered for his tireless fight against the HIV/AIDS scourge in his role as Director, National Aids Control Council (NACC) among many other key roles he played,” he tweeted.

Siaya Senator James Orengo echoed Mudavadi’s sentiments, saying that the researcher will be remembered for his work on reducing HIV/ AIDS prevalence in Kenya.

“I have learned with sorrow and sadness the passing on of Dr Sobbie Mulindi. At Alliance High School we called him Amalinze the Cat. He had passion and energy for the things he pursued including campaigns about HIV/Aids. Rest in eternal peace,” tweeted Orengo.

