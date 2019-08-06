Uhuru Lobbys For Introduction Of Direct Flights To Jamaica In His Kingston Visit

President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness are exploring opportunities for the introduction of direct flights to the Carribean.

Uhuru, who is on a three-day official visit to Kingston revealed that air transport is part of the key talks during his visit to the country.

Speaking upon his landing where he was received by Jamaican Prime Minister Holness, Uhuru noted: “Our national carrier now has scheduled direct flights from Nairobi to New York but we would like to see flights flying from the East Coast to the West Coast of Africa and directly to Jamaica, and through Jamaica to the rest of the Caribbean as a true way of deepening our partnership.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Monday received by Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Governor General Patrick Allen of Jamaica in a colourful state reception that included a Guard of Honour mounted by the Jamaica Defence Forces and a 21-gun salute upon his landing in Kingston. pic.twitter.com/htWP4DCCtb — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) August 6, 2019

Uhuru affirmed that the flights from East Africa to Jamaica will help strengthen economic ties between Carribean countries and the African continent.

Furthermore, the two leaders noted that air transport between Kenya and the Caribbean will lead to more economic interaction which will, in turn, help economic growth for the people of both countries.

The leaders also signed four agreements among them MoUs on technical cooperation in tourism and in the fields of sports.

During the meeting plans to introduce air transport connections between Kenya and Jamaica were discussed, with President Kenyatta noting that encouraging more trade and deepening commercial ties will strengthen the partnership between the two nations | #KenyaJamaicaRelations pic.twitter.com/9C1BObyAfZ — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) August 6, 2019

They also signed an MoU on a framework of cooperation between the two governments and an MoU on political consultations.

“We need to deepen our trade because by so doing we also take our people-to-people relations to the next level. Kenya is today one of the largest and one of the most diversified economies on the African continent,” Uhuru stated.

The two leaders witnessed the signing of MoUs on technical cooperation in tourism and in the fields of sports, culture and heritage as well as a framework of cooperation between the two governments and an MoU on political consultations | #KenyaJamaicaRelations pic.twitter.com/8eofRQPLWl — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) August 6, 2019

Uhuru is the chief guest at the 57th Jamaica Independence Day which will be held on Tuesday.

He will also the chief guest at the 67th Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon.

President Uhuru was accompanied by Tourism CS Najib Balala and his Foreign Affairs counterpart Monica Juma.

