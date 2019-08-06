Traffic Cop Caught On Camera In Eastleigh Asking For Ksh1,500 Bribe (Video)

A traffic police officer was today caught on camera in Eastleigh asking for a Ksh1,500 bribe from a taxi driver.

In the video that has gone viral, the unidentified driver of the taxi is heard pleading for mercy, saying that he has to borrow in order to give the money to her (the cop).

“Si ulikua unasema uko na elfu moja. Kwa hivo haukua nayo ni kuomba ulikua unaomba yote? (You said that you have Ksh1,000. So in real sense you wanted to borrow it all?),” posed the officer.

“Elfu moja niko nayo (I have the Ksh1,000),” responded the driver.

Without hesitation, the officer asked for the money, which is handed to her as the video ends.

Here’s the video:-

The National Police Service (NPS) says that the case has been received and forwarded to the relevant authorities for action to be taken.

“This has been received and forwarded to the Nairobi Region/County Police Commander for his attention and relevant action too,” tweeted NPS.

This comes hours after the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) revealed that Police Constable Samuel Mutachi based in Central Police Station was yesterday arrested for demanding for a bribe of Ksh200,000 and receiving Ksh35,000 from an advocate, after introducing himself as a DCI detective investigating a case of forgery and making of a False Document.

The DCI asked members of the public to always insist on being shown the Certificate of Appointment (C.o.A) whenever anyone purports to be a DCI officer.

If still in doubt, members of the public were advised to ask for the telephone number of their immediate boss to call and confirm the identity.

