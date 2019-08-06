Size 8 Shows Off Blossoming Baby Bump While On Birthday Getaway (Video)

Gospel star Size 8 turned a year older and with it came a blossoming baby bump.

It is not clear just how far along the Mateke singer is but has taken time away from the limelight.

For her birthday, her husband, DJ MO threw his special lady a small birthday party with close friends at Friends car wash and beauty parlour in Kilimani.

He later whisked her away to Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort in Naivasha where they are having some alone time with their daughter Ladasha Belle.

“I can write so many books about you, but today I just wanna celebrate you for loving me, being a good wife, being a good mum to @ladashabelle, the love you have for God and a lot more. You are the best, we have had our ups and downs but what matters is that you are in my life and I love you,” DJ Mo wrote on Instagram.

Thanking God for life, the heavily pregnant Size 8 said that she has had five near death experiences.

“The public may not know this but countless times the devil tried to take my life away. I’ve been battling with sickness for five years now and even Wambo (her daughter) is a miracle,” she wrote.

“Rushed to the emergency room countless times but who be like my Jesus death where is your sting my life is the victory of Jesus in 3D! Guys money fame and fortune is not everything important is are you alive to even spend time with your loved ones because you are alive give God the glory and praise.”

Size 8 is expecting her second child.

